Widow of Murdered IEBC Manager Chris Msando Appointed EPZ Board Member

Finally the government has offered a part time job to Ms Eva Buyu Msando, the widow of former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ICT Manager Chris Msando who was murdered a few days to last year’s general election.

The appointment comes days after she expressed her frustration of getting a descent job to take care of her children saying she was fast getting to a position where she will not manage to pay school fees for her three children.

“I don’t want to submit myself to another man in order to feed my children. I will appreciate any decent job that will enable me to cater for my family,” Ms Buyu allegedly told the Governor Anyang Nyong’o in a letter that was dispatched privately.

Eva further outlined that the IEBC had abandoned their promise to support the family throwing her in the predicament she is in.

Well, looks like somebody took action since as per this Kenya gazette notice Eva Buyu has been appointed a board member of EPZ.



If only she was given a full time job like CAS position; she can definately do what Rachel Shebesh can do..

