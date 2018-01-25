Breaking Sad: Widow of Former VP Kijana Wamalwa H E Yvonne Wamalwa Is DEAD

Yvonne Wamalwa, widow of the late former Vice President Michael Wamalwa Kijana has passed away. Water CS Eugene Wamalwa has confirmed.
According to sources close to the family, Yvonne died at her sister’s home in Nanyuki today morning. CS Eugene Wamalwa has also confirmed that the family is making arrangements to airlift the body to Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi.
Yvonne served as Deputy Permanent Representative of Kenya to the United Nations Habitat after the death of her husband, Wamalwa Kijana in 2003. In 2014, She was appointed as Deputy Director in charge of parliamentary and county affairs in the country.
She was working closely with Ambassador Eliphas Barine, the director in charge of parliamentary and county affairs, to form a cohesive and harmonious relationship between the national and the county governments on foreign policy matters.
More details to follow…
