Why William Ruto will win the 2027 presidential election, rule of the game

All said, if you critically study that Cabinet list, two things emerge;

1. William Samoei Ruto has great respect for loyalty, but importantly…

2. He has great respect for gentlemen’s agreement with his coalition partners (unlike Kibaki of 2002).

Did you know that Susan Wafula of Health is a cabinet position of FK, Moses Kuria represents CCK, Alfie of MCC and Justine Muturi represents DP?

While at it, Aisha Jumwa and Salim Mvurya represent natives at the coast, who’ve always cried of marginalisation, at the expense of the Arabs.

Merus voted and they got it right there with Linturi and Kindiki running blue-chip ministries.

I disagree with Ruto on many things, but this cabinet is politically well-thought.

Good job!