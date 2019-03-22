WHY Uhuru twitter account was DEACTIVATED, tweet warning DP Ruto causes storm

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Twitter and Facebook accounts have suddenly been deactivated on Friday morning 21st March 2019

The President’s accounts were deactivated just after he posted a tweet on corruption that was interpreted by many as a coded message or warning his deputy William Ruto.

Statehouse chief staff confirmed in a tweet that indeed the president’s last tweet over corruption had caused a storm

It seems the President’s stand on corruption has generated all manner of reactions. — Nzioka Waita (@NziokaWaita) March 22, 2019

Statehouse Chief of Staff Office Nzioka Waitu said the President’s accounts have temporarily suspended and necessary remedial measures are being undertaken.



It is not clear who posted the tweet that was hard on DP Ruto. The tweet also had caused panic among four cabinet secretaries accused of masterminding the 21Bilion scandal. There rumours of an impending arrest of CS Chelugui and CS Rotich over the Dams scandal.

Source also indicate Statehouse spokesperson Kanze Dena may be shown the door over gross incompetence, she is said to be a poor manager.

More to follow.