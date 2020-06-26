Was the late Burundi President half Kenya? Why Uhuru sent Ken Obura with ‘presidential jet’ to Nkurunziza burial. Resembles late president, brothers?

Hon Ken Obura the Chief Adminstrative Secretary for East Africa Community has arrived in Bujumbura, Burundi where he is representing President Uhuru Kenyatta at the burial of the country’s immediate former president the Pierre Nkurunziza, Friday 26th May .

Hon Obura arrived on board Air-force One. Apparently Hon Obura resembles the late President Nkurunziza both body size, shape and looks. Is there something President Uhuru knows that we don’t? was Nkurunziza Kenyan by any chance? half brother of Hon Obura?? It is not clear why the president settled on Hon Obura and not Foreign Affairs CS Rachel Omamo or CAS Ababu Namwamba. Ok ok, Rachel is slightly overweight so it is understandable, exposing her to COVID-19 borders on automatic assassination BUT Hon Ababu Namwamba is fit, can overcome the virus even before it settles in his nostrils…

Hon Obura served as an ODM MP for Kisumu town constituency in 2013 to 2017. He previously served as Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s unofficial aide, prior to that he was a student leader at the University of Nairobi, he was expelled and later re-admitted. He is a graduate of both Kabete Campus and Parklands Law school.

The government of Burundi announced on June 9 the death of Nkurunziza at the age of 55.

According to a statement, Nkurunziza died after suffering a heart attack.The ministry said that Obura will depart on Friday boarding Kenya Airforce flight and return on the same day after the burial ceremony.

Obura will be accompanied by his personal assistant wakili Leackey Osiemo and liaison officer ambassador Lawrence Ineah Nyanja.

Uhuru had mourned the passing on of his outgoing Burundi counterpart Nkurunziza as a big loss to EAC.

He said that Nkurunziza was an outstanding regional counterpart who served his country with distinction as Head of State and Government and worked tirelessly for the peace and stability of his country and the Great Lakes Region.

“Death has robbed East Africa of a prominent leader whose contribution to the integration and progress of the region shall be sorely missed.”