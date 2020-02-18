I was sacked for questioning why our people were feeding on monkeys in Muranga- Kiunjuri

Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri has spoken out for the first time since he was sacked from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cabinet on January 14, 2020.

Speaking on Sunday while attending mass at the Nanyuki PCEA Church, the ex-CS accused President Kenyatta of kicking him out of cabinet for speaking out against issues affecting Mt. Kenya region.

Kiunjuri, seemingly spoiling for a fight, slammed the Head of State for allegedly sleeping on his job and selectively fighting corruption.

“Let BBI (Building Bridges Initiative) not shadow development in our region…as Kiunjuri I will continue to say so…I will fight for my people,” he said.

According to Kiunjuri, President Kenyatta has now resorted to crushing his critics – especially from Mt. Kenya region – using the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) as weapons.

“Who abused Uhuru more than Wanga or Joho or Babu Owino? They were forgiven…but everytime Kiunjuri or Moses Kuria says ‘barabara Laikipia ni mbaya’, kusema watu wetu wanakula nugu sababu ya umaskini, kesho yake uko DCI ama KRA ama EACC,” added Kiunjuri.

Kiunjuri, who is now exactly one month in the cold outside cabinet, also recalled how he was duped into folding up his GNU party to back President Kenyatta’s re-election saying it was a classical example of betrayal in the city.

“I had expressed interest in vying for the Laikipia gubernatorial seat but I was told in broad daylight to drop my bid and I would be offered a plum job in government. I will now be jobless for the next three years,” he narrated.

During his sacking last month, Kiunjuri – unlike other cabinet re-organisations – was not given a soft landing with pundits saying he was a thorn in the President’s flesh.

He however claims his ministry was underfunded.

“You expect your wife to be cooking meat three days a week yet you do not avail money to purchase the meat. You cannot go out there accusing your wife of not cooking meat as you expect yet you do not give her money,” he said.