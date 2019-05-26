“Why this man SONKO should be watched very Carefully” A conversation between the top Professors

By Chris Bichage
Our reporter Chris Bichage travels to the US and receives a courtesy call from Makau Mutua. Upon reaching professor Mutua’s office, he finds him with another US based professor Ngugi Wa Thiongo having a conversation on the current political situation in Kenya. He listens carefully without saying a word. He has decided to leak the conversation.
If you ask Francis Atwoli, he’ll tell you Raila Odinga is the most powerful man in Kenya even without the army, followed from a distance by Uhuru Kenyatta because he is the President then Francis Atwoli himself because he heads some unions.
According to the US based distinguished professor, Sonko commands a lot of support countrywide because he does things that touch the common Mwananchi directly.
While having a chit-chat with professor Ngugi Wa Thiongo, another US based award winning author, Makau opines ” Prof, If presidential elections are held and Sonko participates, he can give them a run for their money. He will be a game changer.
Ngugi agrees by nodding his head in affirmation then opines:
“I agree prof, Sonko’s support cuts across the political divide and transcends tribe.I have a feeling that if put together in a one-on-one race with DP William Ruto, Sonko will beat William. Like I said, Sonko’s support cuts across the country but William’s support is largely in Kalenjin-land”
Comments
Anonymous says
Quak professors discussing an educable guy. Is it the guy who stage things the pretends to be coming to the affected.
What a joke: the guy should grow up from the dyndrome of pr everytime.
Jokers there nothing to watch about the guy.
Anonymous says
Sonko should be ruto’s running mate is 2022… Wait, but we need a mt. Kenya region running mate to beat the NASA/kieleweke hypocrites