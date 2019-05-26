“Why this man SONKO should be watched very Carefully” A conversation between the top Professors

By Chris Bichage

Our reporter Chris Bichage travels to the US and receives a courtesy call from Makau Mutua. Upon reaching professor Mutua’s office, he finds him with another US based professor Ngugi Wa Thiongo having a conversation on the current political situation in Kenya. He listens carefully without saying a word. He has decided to leak the conversation.

If you ask Francis Atwoli, he’ll tell you Raila Odinga is the most powerful man in Kenya even without the army, followed from a distance by Uhuru Kenyatta because he is the President then Francis Atwoli himself because he heads some unions.

According to the US based distinguished professor, Sonko commands a lot of support countrywide because he does things that touch the common Mwananchi directly.

While having a chit-chat with professor Ngugi Wa Thiongo, another US based award winning author, Makau opines ” Prof, If presidential elections are held and Sonko participates, he can give them a run for their money. He will be a game changer.

Ngugi agrees by nodding his head in affirmation then opines:

“I agree prof, Sonko’s support cuts across the political divide and transcends tribe.I have a feeling that if put together in a one-on-one race with DP William Ruto, Sonko will beat William. Like I said, Sonko’s support cuts across the country but William’s support is largely in Kalenjin-land”