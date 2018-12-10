By Wandia Njoya via fb

I hope this helps explain why the new curriculum is corporate bullshit. As I’ve explained before, bullshit is defined in academic language as when people tell you things in a way that you hear what you want hear, but what you hear is very different from the reality.

I have been reading about neoliberalism for about 8 years, more for myself and my hatred for performance management. In the course of reading, I inevitably bumped into the fight of teachers in UK and US against the privatization of public schools. So by 2017 when I read about competency based whatchamacallit, I had heard the language before. I kept saying that the new curriculum is from corporations and foreigners, and KICD kept denying. I could only guess from what I had read from people like Diane Ravitch, but the suspicion never left.

Now imagine seeing this in the Curriculum Policy document of GoK. I can’t believe my eyes.

This explains why foreign funded education providers were buying schools and setting up shop all over, giving us tech and providing education for the poor. How could Kicd Kenya and all those people in the education ministry, and education scholars, not see this? What madness is this? We are selling our children barely 50 years after seeing the union jack go down!

These are our children, for crying out loud. All those PhD holders who passed this thing, and all the top KICD officials and the CS’s, especially Matiang’i, must be held personally accountable for passing this thing. Personally and by name. History must remember them for compromising the future of Kenya’s children. This is just wrong.