Why stone face CS Magoha refused to join Uhuru/Matiangi/Raila dancing JERUSALEMA at Kisumu rally

In a viral video, Prof Omore Magoha stands aloof, unmoved by the excitement, as everyone shakes their bodies to dance to that useless Jerusalema thing

He seems to be doubting the sanity of his company. My good friend, Dr Mordecai Ogada wonders, why Magoha the only former musician in the government appears to be very “unnusical”

The explanation is that, having been a musician with a serious band, no less than LUNNA Kidi he never found any reason to participate in a choreography of basement dwellers, dancing to Jerusalema, the most useless song ever recorded

Again there are musicians who don’t get carried by prevailing excitement. Even when everyone is dancing, they remain unmoved and concentrate on their work. According to the rumba mujahideen in me, that Jerusalema crap is so useless, that anyone who refuses to participate is a hero, in the same league as the man who invented trousers



The man who invented a trouser is a hoof eater’s hero. Our knees look too terrible to be seen by anyone. That’s why you will never see us wearing a pair of shorts. In fact, in our world, the knees are private parts. To participate in any horizontal tournament, a genuine hoof eater only ejects the participating appendages

In other news, the cops in Mbururu, in Likuyani Sub County, arrested a Denis Lusava on 8th October, allegedly for walking naked, without that face underwear called a barakoa

They took him to the station to “assist them with investigations”. He was never seen alive again, despite the cops claiming to have released him

When they couldn’t find him, the residents set the station ablaze to protest the mysterious disappearance. His body was discovered, a few days ago floating the waters of Nzoia and pathologists have concluded that he was killed before being tossed into the water

Sad, that he was killed because of a barakoa! For those who may not know, assisting police with investigations doesn’t mean you sit on a table and sip Delmonte juice as you share ideas on what might have transpired, no

It means a cop approaching your hairy tennis balls, while holding a burdizo, asking utasema?

