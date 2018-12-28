Why Ruto is the number one enemy of Handshake

Deputy President William Ruto’s allies from the Coast region renewed their onslaught against the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former PM Raila Odinga.

This time, the leaders, who spoke in the presence of the DP, said they want Uhuru to explain Raila’s role in the Government. Never mind the question is irrelevant since Raila has not joined the Government.He is still the leader of the Opposition. Ruto’s allies were simply undermining the President, who has responded to this concern before. He has stated that the ‘handshake’ has nothing to do with 2022 succession politics.

Uhuru said he made peace with Raila after both realised their political differences were driving Kenya in the wrong direction. It is worth noting the DP’s allies spoke just days after Uhuru had concluded his visit to Kisumu.

Ruto, who accompanied the President during the Kisumu visit, claimed he had reconciled with Raila. He also assured residents he fully supported the ‘handshake’ contrary to impression he was against the deal. However, the DP was just playing politics, if sentiments by his allies are anything to go by. He does not believe in peace between Uhuru and Raila.Image result for ruto raila 207During the 2007 elections, the DP was a key ally of Raila. He stood firmly behind him, even during the post-election violence, unlike other members of the Pentagon, ODM’s top decision making organ, who seemed to have developed cold feet. That is why many people are asking what happened between the once bosom friends, Raila and Ruto?

Either way, attacks Ruto and his allies have directed at Raila are only meant to push a political agenda, not to resolve challenges facing the country. Ruto, who is hoping to succeed Uhuru in 2022, fears Raila could scuttle his plans. Yet Kenya is a democratic country governed by the rule of law, where anyone has a right to vie for any seat. And in 2022 election, Kenyans will get another opportunity to elect the president of their choice.Image result for big 4 agenda uhuru

For President Kenyatta, he is busy pushing for the implementation of the ‘Big Four’ agenda as he seeks to leave behind lasting legacy. In light of this, you would expect him to support a candidate who will safeguard his legacy and continue supporting the projects he is initiating. He is currently focusing on building a peaceful and cohesive country and winning the war against corruption.In most cases, Ruto has steered clear of succession politics. However, does that mean his allies are tearing into the Uhuru-Raila deal without his blessing? No! They speak for him. If this was not the case, we would have seen him tell them not to attack the ‘handshake’. He, however, keeps quiet because it works for him.