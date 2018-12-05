Why Raila should also be suspended from His Own ODM Party

The Orange Democratic Party (ODM) is by far one of the oldest Political Parties in the Country. Despite commanding a huge following in the country, the party has of late been embroiled in a lot of wrangles ranging from battles for Supremacy and purported indiscipline and rebellion among members.

It is the apparent indiscipline and disregard for Party doctrines among members that got the Party leadership so worked up that it had to come up with ways to streamline things in the party.

First casualties of this new effort to restore order in the Party was Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and her Msambweni counterpart MP Suleiman Dori.

After being summoned to appear before ODM’s disciplinary committee and after long deliberations, ODM’s disciplinary wing finally cracked the whip on Aisha Jumwa and other rebellious members that also included a number of MCA’s.

The ODM disciplinary committee has called for their expulsion from the party over gross misconduct.

Of the MCA’s , six are from Homa Bay with Immaculate Adhiambo coming from Busia County. They were accused of disobeying party decisions and recommended for expulsion.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, during a meeting of the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) held in Nairobi and attended by among others ODM leader Raila Odinga.

In a statement to newsrooms, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna also noted that the Homa Bay MCAs; Dan Ochieng’ Were, Evans Dada Marieba, Julius Odhiambo Gaya, Geoffrey Onyango Juma, Paul Ongoro Wamunga and Joshua Okumu Nyabola exhibited violent and unruly behavior, which is against the party rules.

“Party discipline is paramount. Respect for party leadership, its organs and decisions made are components that make a stronger political party… ODM is not a party that tolerates disorder and unruly behaviour by her members,” read part of the statement signed by Sifuna.

The decision to expel the rebellious members has been met with lots of opposition from a section of Kenyans with some arguing that if Aisha an Dori are being expelled for working with Ruto, then Raila Odinga, the ODM party leader should also be suspended for working with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi argues that it is ironical for ODM to discipline Hon. Aisha Jumwa and Dori for supporting Ruto, the second in command in Jubilee but see nothing wrong when Raila work’s with Uhuru Kenyatta.

Ahmednasir has compared ODM to a peculiar animal farm.

“ODM doesn’t see the irony of disciplining Hon Dori & Aisha for expressing support for DP Ruto, the No 2 in Jubilee…yet it’s ok for Hon Raila ODM party leader to support the policies & politics of HE Uhuru, the No1 in Jubilee.ODM is obviously a peculiar animal farm,” said Ahmednasir.

Jumwa and Dori are expected to be summoned by the party’s National Executive Council early next year prior to the final decision being taken.

“Having looked at the report by the Disciplinary Committee, the National Executive Council of the party adopted the report. The NEC shall invite the members recommended for expulsion to appear before it at a special NEC meeting to be held early next year,” said Sifuna.

Ms. Jumwa and Mr. Dori ran into trouble with the party over their outright support of Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.