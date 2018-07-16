This is Why President Uhuru has not Endorsed His Deputy Ruto

President Uhuru Kenyatta has remained silent on the 2022 succession politics warning politicians in his Jubilee Party including Deputy President William Ruto against country-wide campaigns.

Despite speculations by political pundits that the handshake between Mr Kenyatta and Opposition chief Raila Odinga, Uhuru has not endorsed any politician to be his successor.

Controversial political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has now theorized why Uhuru has not endorsed Ruto.

In his analysis titled: Ruto will not BECOME President. He will be MADE president, Mr Ngunyi divulged that the President was currently committed to the big 4 agenda, which he foresees will create his legacy.

“Uhuru Kenyatta has not told us that he will not support William Ruto in 2022 and he has not even suggested that he will support anyone else.

“And to imagine Uhuru has withdrawn his support from Ruto it is a little bit unfair, it is a show of insecurity. In my view what Uhuru is asking William Ruto to give him is space so that he can do his legacy projects,” he said.

“What Uhuru is asking Ruto without asking him is to give him a break in politics and if Raila has given Uhuru a break, Ruto surely can do it,” he said adding that the President cannot in a position to engage in politics and focus on his Big 4 agenda at the same time.