Why ‘Police’ Mungiki KILLED ex UoN Student Leader OCS Ragila

A long time student leader at THE University of Nairobi has been assassinated by goons believed to be police or have close links with Police (Mungiki)

OCS Ragira vied for mlimina MCA in 2017 Elections but lost to Hon Ogeto.

He was assassinated Thursday evening after fracas between the UoN students and gangs who have been harassing small scale traders operating within the university with demands for protection fee of 10,000.

OCS Ragira was fighting for students rights at the time of his assassination.

He was following a case where two students were recently stabbed by traders with one of them dying.

His protege and Embakasi MP Hon Ababu Namwamba was among the first to send message of condolences.

I strongly condemn the killing of one comrade Ocs Ragira Samuel who has left behind a young family.May his soul Rest In everlasting Peace . -BABU OWINO

Here is a series of posts he had made on his social handle regarding Mungiki enjoying Police protection at the famous Klabb 36.



By OCS Ragira

It is unfortunate that Mungiki are terrorising Klabu 36 traders with pangas and guns taking advantage of the situation. They are demanding 10K from every trader to build a kibanda. This issue is disturbing as the police are watching it happen. Students are being harassed and others losing their phones. We want to know why the police can side with people terrorising innocent Kenyans. Why should a mama mboga pay 10K to unknown people to do business? Are we managed by terrorists in the name of police? I reported this matter to Jogoo house control room and police were sent but they instead resorted to ignore the situation. We now appeal to the County government and National government to tell us who are these criminals. We cannot allow. Personally I was threatened by a panga. So where are we heading as a nation?

