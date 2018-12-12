Why Orengo will never rival Raila Odinga, It’s Baba who introduced him to Jaramogi

By Antony Oyugi



There can never be rivalry between him and Raila Amollo Odinga. They’re not equals.

Raila introduced Orengo to Jaramogi in the late 70s though Jaramogi had schooled with Orengos dad Olunga. If it wasn’t for Raila Jaramogi wouldn’t have endorsed Orengo then

Raila came to Orengos aid in 2007 when Steve Mwanga was about to show Orengo dust.

Raila is a LEADER while Orengo is an ACTIVIST. Orengo has the ability to mobilize but not lead. He performs dismally in terms of leadership. He has nothing to show for leadership positions given to him either by the people or political parties. He can’t point to anything tangible as Ugenya MP, Lands Minister or Siaya Senator. He doesn’t even visit the Siaya County Senators office. How many times has he addressed the Siaya County Assembly as Senator. How much did he achieve as SDP Presidential Candidate.

Orengo is the political face of the civil society. That’s why he put on some weird head scarf the other day at some civil society function

Raila is Nyundo. He can build or destroy depending on what leadership demands. Orengo is Nyatieng. He only destroys. A Nyatieng has never built anything. That’s why Raila will consult him on demos and civil disobedience but not when we need leadership.

The BBI is about leadership. The KANU NDP merger was about leadership. On both occasions Orengo was never consulted because they were about leadership and compromise. Not about confrontations.

Trust Orengo to defend your rights. On leadership……. Google!

Raila is the defacto Luo leader. Orengo is A Luo