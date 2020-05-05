Why Orengo opposed Ole Kina appointment to the powerful Senate committee

Senate minority leader Hon James Orengo opposed the appointment of Narok senator Ole Kina as the chairperson of the powerful Senate County Public and Accounts Investment Committee because names of the members of the committee were published in a rush before resolving some issues that had been raised and therefore the membership was not properly constituted.

Orengo had said that his side might consider withdrawing its members from the Senate’s new PAIC.

“We intend to withdraw our membership from the said committee until an appropriate resolution can be made,” Orengo said.

However, in a rejoinder, the Narok senator said he was loyal to the party and he had supported ODM party leader Raila Odinga’s presidential campaign against all odds and that Orengo’s move is questionable.

He said he will not be threatened by Orengo’s letter to the Senate, and that he is prepared to defend his appointment and serve Kenyans diligently

“I was nearly killed in the last Resist Movement! Now what exactly does this letter mean? James Orengo are they trying to steal my chair position! No way! I am a wrong number to mess with!” Ole Kina said.

He added that the Maasai community are not ‘fence sitters’ but are Kenyans who also want the opportunity to lead the country.

“The Maasai are not fence sitters! We are Kenyans and one day we will lead this country! Double standards! No position is reserved for any person. Let’s respect democracy,” He said.

Kiambu County Senator Kimani Wamatangi was picked as vice chairperson of PAIC.

Ole Kina gained five votes against his Kisii counterpart Sam Ongeri.

The committee has nine members. Mithika Linturi (Meru), Millicent Omanga (nominated) and Sam Ongeri(Kisii) were retained in the committee.

The new members to the committee are Hargura Godana(Marsabit), Irungu Kangata (Murang’a), Ochillo Ayacko (Migori) and Taita Taveta County senator Johnes Mwaruma.