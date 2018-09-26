Why ODM May Push For Impeachment Of Governor Obado Who Is Facing Murder Charge

“STEP ASIDE TO PAVE WAY FOR INVESTIGATIONS” GLADYS WANGA TO OKOTH OBADO

Homa Bay county women rep. Gladys Wanga has today impelled Migori County Governor Okoth Obado to resign from his job after he (Obado) was accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend Sharon Otieno weeks ago

Speaking today at Citizen TV Kenya, Gladys Wanga Said, “The Governor has cases of murder and graft hanging over his head which according to me is grounds enough for him to step aside until his case is determined.”

She added that, “What more do we need to convince the public that the Governor is involved. His aides and a car linked to one of his aides has been traced to the scene of crime. This should be grounds enough for MCAs in Migori to start impeachment proceedings”

