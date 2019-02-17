Why NLC boss Mohammed Swazuri is in hot soup despite his soon exit

The National Land Commision of Kenya chairperson Mohamed Swazuri who is about to exit the institute that has now existed for six years, recently claimed he will exit with a strong legacy have made a lot of success in land issues despite financial issues.

However a serious hit has already put their legacy on the spot after discovery of failure on implementing the Ndung’u report on stolen land assets worth billions of shillings.

Its reported that hundreds of title deeds and lease documents gazetted for revocation since 2017 are still in the hands of grabbers after the Ministry of Lands delayed expunging them from the central registry.

“We have revoked so many titles in this country but the law says that when we do that, we direct the chief land registrar to expunge the titles from the central registry. We have done that but he has not been removing the revoked titles as directed,” NLC vice-chairperson Abigael Mbagaya told reporters

According to the Gazette notice of July 17, 2017 (number 6862), among those whose titles were marked for revocation were ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, former Cabinet minister and 2017 presidential candidate Joe Nyagah, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, former Kasarani MP John Njoroge, Kisii Senator Sam Ongeri and former Kenya’s permanent representative to Unesco George Godia.

Some of the people in the list had blamed politics for inclusion of their names in the Gazette. Mr Mudavadi, for example, said he was a tenant in the house in Woodley referred to and claims that he had grabbed it were “utter rubbish, sickening and malicious”.

According to Ms Mbagaya, the Attorney-General had given an advisory opinion on the matter and stated that the chief land registrar must revoke the titles NLC has gazetted for revocation.