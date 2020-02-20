Why Nairobi MCAs Must Choose between their seats and Sonko’s money

I wish to advise the MCAs in Nairobi County Assembly to learn from what their Kiambu counterparts did when the former Kiambu County Governor Ferdinand Waititu wanted to use money to armtwist them.

Kiambu MCAs decided to to side with the voters and residents of Kiambu as well as with President Uhuru Kenyatta who has declared war against corruption. They therefore decided to reject Waititu’s money and impeached him.

Now Kiambu people have forgotten about Waititu’s shenanigans and the county is on its path to regain it’s lost glory.

Comrades and Friends; the Nairobi MCAs who will frustrate the president’s war against corruption and get hoodwinked by Sonko’s bribes will risk losing their seats.

The NIS has all the records of the MCAs that Sonko has been trying to compromise. These MCAs are being monitored closely and how they will vote when the impeachment motion will be tabled…how they will vote will determine their own political fate.

Kanali Mkuu Mstaafu

Hon Chekai Musa