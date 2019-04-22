Why Mzee Moi is unable to personally receive his Son’s mourners

Former head of state Mzee Daniel Arap Moi may not be able to personally receive those wishing to offer their condolences following the death of his son Jonathan Kiprotich.

Moi’s Press secretary and personal assistant Lee Njiru said the family was touched by the overwhelming messages of condolences and expressions of empathy from Kenyans and friends across the world.

He said the family was thankful and appreciated the messages.

“The family, with heavy hearts, wishes to inform all our friends that our patriarch Mzee Moi may not be able to personally receive those wishing to offer their condolences,” Njiru said in a statement on Sunday.

“This inevitable stand does not in any way lessen our gratitude. Please understand.”

He said the family will give more updates with time.

On Saturday, Jonathan’s younger brother Gideon described his sibling as an amiable, social and down-to-earth man who was very industrious.

“Jonathan will be remembered for his daring exploits in the racing tracks, in muddy and dusty tracks, during this time of Easter,” the Baringo senator said.

The family has asked Kenyans to respect their privacy during the mourning of their son.

“We are distraught as family and we ask for your prayers and seek your understanding and indulgence to allow us mourn privately. We will continue to inform Kenyans on need basis and further arrangements,” Gideon said.