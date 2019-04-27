Why Mt Kenya hawkers and business community is cursing Uhuru, they wish Raila was president

I’m generally a very optimistic person. I like seeing the positives in every situation.

But of late, I have been asking a few hard questions.

For instance, President Uhuru has just inked a loan of about 52 billion, to build an 18 km road, from Westlands to JKIA.

Of course the person signing the deal is the elitist James Macharia, the CS who thinks only for the billionaires.

At a time when sugarcane farmers cannot be paid. When Maize farmers cannot be paid. When School teachers are struggling with meagre salaries. Kenya has proudly signed a 3 billion per kilometre road. Yes every, 1,000 metres will cost 3 billion Bob. Not million. Billion. One metre, or 100 cm, yaani the Ruler your child carries to school X 3 and 10cm costs 3 million Bob.

At a time when all irrigation projects have collapsed, and our hospitals are lacking basics, we are spending 3 billion Bob per kilometre.

To do what? To help a few rich people reach the airport on time.

The few rich people would easily wake up early, and save us the 3 billion per kilometre road. But no, we have to accommodate the few rich people. What about those rich people that live in Eastlands? Will they have to go to Westlands to enjoy the 3 billion per kilometre road?

Let me not talk about the Konza Loan of sh 200 billion. I still don’t have details.

But I’m sure that 200 billion, if pumped into improving our produce, can do much better.

For instance, we can process our Potatoes that are sold for peanuts in Nyandarua, Molo and Narok , and export them to China and Europe via SGR.

We can invest 30 billion to help fish production and can them and export to China and Europe via SGR.

We can clean up the aquifer in Turkana and irrigate 2 million acres, and turn Northern Kenya into the Food Basket, and export our produce via SGR. Experts say that only 5 billion shillings is needed to clean that water and remove the salty particles. Just 2 kilometers of the Road to JKIA can turn Turkana water into useful water..

But, why? Why do we borrow and invest in such obvious white elephants? Who benefits? Is it a connected Bank that earns commissions on the processing of the loan?

Something just doesn’t add up.

I will still remain optimistic, maybe I’m over thinking and over worrying.