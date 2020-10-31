Why media is not reporting the high profile COVID 19 DEATHS; who is to blame?

By Jerome Ogola via FB

The fourth estate could be too obsessed with BBI and wheelbarrows and other such madness, to accurately capture the situation, in as far as matters COVID-19 are concerned

It appears their reporting on the cureent situation, is grossly underwhelming

I am not attempting to be an alarmist, but from what’s happening here and there and everywhere, it is very apparent that we’ve been hit very hard, by the virus

This time, and not any other time, is the right time to lock-up everyone, everywhere, whereber they are, as to slow down further transmission

All the other restrictions lifted earlier, must be re-introduced, pronto. This isn’t a call to panic, but rather a call to everyone to wear their face underwear and stay at home, and starve at home for a few days

If you see any human being, run away. He is bringing you that thing or alternatively coming to take yours

Those who have something little in the bank should also withdraw everything we drink busaa, because the future is very void

Remember, the government, as much as it has been flip flopping on these issue, assured as that we shouldn’t panic because of this pandemic, as there is enough virus for us all, and everyone will get it at the end of the day

Kaa Chonjo! If you already have it, relax, it only kills 2%. And in any case, those who will survive, just like those who have not/will not contract the virus will still die, sometime. No one is leaving here alive

Onge Ringo!

Comments:

Lizzie Ndunge: True. I call it pandemic fatigue. People are getting tired of the basic hygiene procedures. Even the askaris by the supermarkets now use visual diagnosis, wewe pita.

Anthony Lwanga: Very true, the government seems to have “inua mikono”coz the Heath C’s has passed the burden of taking care of the corvid 19 patients to the families., but we should continue paying taxes to the govt.This is daylight robbery.

Mbatha Nzioka: On a serious note, I value the way you are giving the public Covid-19 awarenes, though humorously. But the truth is that you are speaking the TRUTH. Let everyone take care. Thanks and keep it up. Don’t relent.

Jimmy Mackenze Barasa: If it will only kill 2% why all the hoot? Cancer and some other ailments are leaving more devastation on a large scale than this over hyped malady and pls get me right, I’m not suggesting that covid is not real but let’s stop spreading fear.