WHY Matatu Fuel Price Demonstrations Failed While That Of Bobi Wine Succeeded, Sabotage By Middle Class

I am not surprised that the much hyped demonstration by the motorists failed spectacularly. Only a crazy person can expect Kenyan so called middle class to risk their jobs and comforts for the sake of the country. The middle class will demonstrate when the last person has lost their job. Meanwhile the sun will freeze before they hit the streets.

The view that fuel prices are an issue to do with motorists is elitist nonsense. Majority of Kenyans use public commercial transport and will be impacted by high fares and prices of other goods. A sectarian demonstration is an ill thought out idea.

The self-styled association of motorists is just a fraud. There is nothing common among motorists to warrant such an organisation. These people should learn from the fact that power bills have risen by over 30% and no one is interested in protests. We would rather die than disturb the peace of our tribal gods in power.



Meanwhile

There is absolutely no reason why the government is openly willing to dictate the oil dealers profit margin by pegging it on between 8-10 sh. per liter as if they are the only business men in the country because they should equally peg a profit margin for matatus unga and other commodities as well.

I don’t see why the DPP has not raided the ERC for maintaining the fuel price formulae based on crude oil refining while this process stopped years ago yet Kenyans have been paying a per liter price for it. The levy increase by 16Bob per liter for various petroleum products as was prescribed by world bank is also injurious to the population and serves only the rich because its they that are financing the world bank operations.

World bank should be inducted for practising a vested interest approach in Kenya with a view to ruining her economy. Why would they prefer punitive measures on Kenya for capping bank interest rates while they welcome the sane in the developed countries and while would they want to fuel inflation in Kenya by advocating higher fuel prices. Uts for these reasons that I STAND WITH THE MATATU PROTESTS