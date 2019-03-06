Why KAWU sec. gen was arrested, CS Macharia says it was criminal to strike

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia has condemned the strike by Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) terming it a criminal act.

CS Macharia remained adamant that normalcy would be restored and flights from Nairobi will resume their schedules as planned.

According to him, the workers union officials had no basis to strike since they met with him last week and were assured that the proposed merger between Kenya Airways and JKIA would not result in job losses among other concerns.

He accused their Secretary General Moss Ndiema of mobilising about 30 workers who he said were mostly the people used to screen passengers for departure.

When asked about the use of excessive force by police to disperse the striking workers, CS Macharia defending them terming the airport as a high risk area.

“There is nothing like excessive force if you are protecting a security installation like this one. This is a high risk environment….we just don’t bring anybody into the airport,” the CS said.

He added that the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) and the national carrier had contingency plans and have since replaced those on strike with the help of the Kenya Air Force.