Why Jaque Maribe could be the next women rep of Muranga

TV journalist Jacque Maribe appears to be positioning herself to dive into politics, as the latest developments seem to be more than meets the eye.

Jaque maribe with women fro Muranga during her birthday

The Citizen TV news anchor, who’s currently facing murder charges, threw a birthday party on Tuesday at a restaurant in Kilimani where she invited women from her home county of Murang’a.

Reports from her close associates indicated that the TV siren may be eying the Murang’a Woman Rep seat come 2022.

Reached for comment, Maribe said: “It is something I would be interested in when the time is right.”

The women who attended the party are said to have assured her of their support if she decides to go for it.

Maribe’s interest into politics, at a time she is going through one of her most difficult moments in her life, doesn’t come as a surprise.

The TV girl has quite a good number of high ranking politicians as close friends who might have influenced her interest in politics.

They include President Uhuru Kenyatta, DP William Ruto, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and Jubilee vice chairman David Murathe among others.

Maribe and her fiance Joseph Irungu, alias Jowie, are facing murder charges in relation to the brutal murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani on the night of September 3.