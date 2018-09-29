Why Jacque Maribe Was Arrested; Gun, Burnt Cloths, Monica’s purse with $60,000 found In Her Apartment in Langata

Citizen TV journalist Jacque Maribe was arrested tonight after hours of questioning at DCI headquarters. The arrest follows new evidence that emerged after a night long search at her apartment and her fiance’s other residence in Buruburu. $60,000 was recovered in Ms Maribe’s house, yes 60,000 fucking US Dollars..

A highly placed sources has indicated that Ms Maribe’s fiance Joseph Irungu (Jowie) may have shot himself in an apparent suicide attempt inside her (Maribe’s) house.

Revealing a new twist in the Monica Kimani murder investigations, sources also said the gun he may have used was discovered after a search of three houses.

Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti led a team of detectives on a near nightlong search at a house in Nairobi’s Buruburu estate.

The other two houses were that of Citizen TV news anchor Jackie Maribe’s house in Langata and her neigbhor’s house.

Here is how one senior police detective explained why they arrested Ms Maribe:

The gun used by Irungu (to shoot himself) belongs to Jacque Maribe’s neighbour.

The car that was used to pick up the victime/decesaced Monica Kimani from the airport was Jacque Maribe’s

The person suspected to have killed Monica is Jacque Maribe’s fiance

The person who took the murderer to hospital after he was ‘shot’ (we know he shot himself) is Jacque Maribe

The car the murdere used to commit the crime belongs to Jacque Maribe

The murderer was found in Jacque Maribe’s house

A Purse which allegedly belongs to the victim (the late Monica) and has in it $60,000 has been found in Jacque Maribe’s house

Well, I dont know if she is guilty or not

The puzzle of the gunshot wound under his shoulder has preoccupied officers for the last three days.

The owner of the gun, who police sources claim is one Brian Kassaine Spira, has also been arrested.

They further revealed that on a further search on Friday night, partially burnt clothes were discovered behind the house in Langata where the shooting occurred.

The remains of the clothing have been taken for DNA testing to see if they are the clothes Joseph Irungu was wearing during the shooting incident.

The cause of Monica Kimani’s murder which occurred in Kilimani, is yet to be established.