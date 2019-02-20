Why Isiolo women rep wants private parts of sexual offenders chopped off

Isiolo County Women Representative Rehema Dida Jaldesa has said that private parts of sexual offenders should be chopped off to protect school girls against abuse.

Addressing members of public in Isiolo during the launch of a programme dubbed ‘Wajibika’ on Tuesday, the legislator proposed an amendment of Section 43 of the Sexual Offences Act in order to introduce tougher punitive measures against the vice.

“I have written a proposal which I have already taken to the Speaker, let those found guilty of the vice have their private parts cut off.”

Ms. Jaldesa cited a few cases where school girls were abused by people supposed to protect them yet the cases were later terminated through dialogue to avoid shaming the perpetrators, their religion or families.

The M.P termed this as denial of justice for the victims saying matters of gender based violence should always be handled in courts of law and not through dialogue.

Ms. Jaldesa further stated that, in case cutting off private parts of sexual offenders does not end the vice, she will move on to propose death through hanging.