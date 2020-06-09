Why Governor Anne Waiguru was impeached by Kirinyaga County Assembly

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Mumbi Waiguru was on Tuesday impeached by the Kirinyaga County Assembly.

23 MCAs voted for the ouster over gross-misconduct and abuse of office while four abstained from the vote.

The 23 were part of 33 MCAs who voted after a heated debate of the impeachment motion.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Mumbi Waiguru inspecting a county project. 23 MCAs on June 9, 2020 voted to impeach her over gross misconduct and abuse of office

Earlier, the session had turned chaotic after two MCAs sought to get the speaker’s attention unsuccessfully.

Shouting within the chambers resulted to the speaker having to order the forceful ejection of the two members – Karumandi MCA Anthony Munene and nominated MCA Lucy Njeri.

Ms Waiguru had also released a statement on Tuesday morning terming the MCAs’ intentions as bullying.

“If the Assembly does proceed in violation of the subsisting Court orders, I shall seek such orders for contempt against the Speaker and all participating MCAs as are available under the law,” the Kirinyaga County boss added.

On Tuesday morning, it emerged that 24 MCAs had spent their night at the Kirinyaga County assembly ahead of the Tuesday showdown.

Speaking with Citizen TV on phone, Mutiira ward MCA Kinyua Wangui noted that the MCAs slept over at the assembly with their phones switched off to ‘protect their numbers’.

Wangui who filed the impeachment motion added that they already have the needed quorum to pass the motion.

“We just need 22 MCAs to move the motion, we are already 24 so this will go on as planned, we also served the governor and expect her to be here, but if she does not, it is okay, we will still go on ” he said.

In April the High Court had stopped the motion after Governor Waiguru explained she suffers from an existing condition that puts her at risk of severe effects should she be exposed to the coronavirus.

She also noted that many offices were closed, and she could not get documents to support her case.