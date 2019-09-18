WHY Government Pathologist Peter Ndegwa was kicked out from Tob Cohen postmortem

The much awaited postmortem for the body of the late Tob Cohen has been postponed to Wednesday.

This follows a disagreement between lawyers and a government pathologist Peter Ndegwa who had been sent in acting capacity.

“My counterpart Johansen Oduor is on leave but has agreed to temporarily resume work tomorrow and conduct the postmortem,” Ndegwa told reporters.

He was speaking to the media after a 45-minute long meeting with the family of the late Cohen and lawyers representing Sarah Wairimu.

Cohen’s estranged wife Wairimu is in police custody after she was detained for 10 more days when she will be arraigned for plea taking.

On Tuesday, Pathologist Ndegwa revealed that the dispute arose following an observation he made on the condition of the body of the late Cohen.

“I was at the scene on Friday as a pathologist invited by the DCI and some lawyers were there and picked up something I mentioned to the DCI at the crime scene. They were not happy with it and have requested that I should not continue to represent the government or the DCI in this case since it would be prejudiced…,” he said.

He further indicated that the process of identification of the body also arose as a contentious issue during the meeting with lawyers.

“ Defence is making an application in court to have Sarah Wairimu Cohen who is in custody to either be allowed to come and identify the body or appoint someone,” said Ndegwa.

The Defence team led by Philip Murgor also insists that Wairimu be present to identify what was collected from the crime scene.

Ndegwa however indicated that x-rays of the late Cohen would be done on Tuesday as they are crucial for the autopsy.

“X-rays are very important, they pick up things you may not be able to see like foreign objects, fractures, etc,” said Ndegwa.

The body of Dutch billionaire Tob Cohen was found at his home on September 13 more almost two months after he was reported missing.

The late Cohen was a tours and travel magnate who had lived in Kenya since 1987.