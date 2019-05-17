Why Gedion Moi’s wife has been blocked from Nairobi hospital job

Boardroom wrangles at The Nairobi Hospital took a nasty twist on Friday after current board members blocked off a faction supported by Zahra Moi, wife of Senator Gideon Moi, from taking up their positions.

Mrs Moi’s faction of Kenya Hospital Association (KHA), which owns the hospital, held an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on Wednesday and elected new members of the board.

The nine directors elected included lawyer Richard Omwela, Mrs Moi, architect Otieno Odongo, former MP Chris Bichage and Jeremy Ngunze, the chief executive of CBA Bank Kenya.

However, their rivals claim to have been granted an order restraining the elected board members from assuming office pending hearings.

“We are happy to inform you that the court has issued an order restraining those purported to have been elected from assuming office pending inter-party hearing,” the board members said in an advert in local dailies on Friday.

“We wish to assure you that the validly elected Board of Management continues to run The Nairobi Hospital and is making the best efforts to implement strategic decisions to enhance the governance and operations of the hospital,” read the advert.

Board members ‘ousted’ in the Wednesday meeting include Mr Sam Ncheeri, Mr Charles Kariuki, Ms Margaret Muigai and Anuja Kapila.

Those retained were Mr Eric Kahugu, Ms Jean Lagia and Maina Wanjihia.