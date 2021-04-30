Why Fake gold is mostly a Luo criminal affair

ABOUT THE KITENGELA 4.

Today I want to speak to my Luo brothers/sisters and friends some of whom I personally know. In the last few years, I have lost a few of you, and am afraid I might end up losing a majority of you. Guys, for the many years have been in this life, I have never seen or heard of a course or profession referred to as “FIELD” OR “PAP”. A majority of you have deserted the village for the city. Some of you have dropped out of the university for one reason or another and have ventured into the “PAP” profession. The venture seems attractive in the beginning but sadly it has ended in tears. In nice slim suits and laptops you hold meeting in JAVA, ART-CAFE, RANALO KOSEWE, CHARLIE’S, KILIMANJARO disguising that you into business and conning innocent hard-working Kenyans.

After these meetings, the word is, “OPAME”. It might be fun as you enjoy sweet easy money in Kilimani with mayiengs but eventually, tragedy knocks as it knocked for the KITENGELA 4. You are not sure of whom you going to “PAMO” next. I want to beseech you all this morning, life is a process, we must learn to water seedlings to enjoy the fruits that come with the tree. Some of us have been on this rough road of success but we keep grinding since we know shortcuts never get anyone far. Goyo pap is fun, however, it is sad we going to keep picking your bodies at City Mortuary marked as UNIDENTIFIED.

Wash Wash (fake money) is a mostly a Luo criminal affair.

Fake gold is mostly a Luo criminal affair.

Top criminals in these two crimes are mostly Luos with few Luhya, Kisii and Kalenjin foot soldiers.

Kikuyus and other tribes don’t have the patience, brains and skills to execute the wash-wash (fake money) and fake gold crimes. These crimes need lots of research, patience and meticulous execution. Seems like the Luos are good in this field.

Omiyo we must be careful because those who lose money in the wash-wash and fake gold crimes always can’t get recourse because they also can’t explain their source of wealth or for the foreigners, how they got into the country with the huge amount of money without declaring it to customs.

So after stealing from those desperate to buy gold or multiply their money, they share the proceeds with the investigators, prosecutors and judges.

Victims remain bitter and without recourse. Seems like victims of the fraudulent schemes (called Pemo in Luo) are hiring hit men to finish the criminals.

This might get dirty and many more lives might be lost.

In the last one year alone, I know 3 victims of the schemes. They have lost close to Ksh 300 million ($3 million) to the fraudsters.

Watch out.