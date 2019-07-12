Why Ruto and his cartels will not be allowed to travel abroad, NEW ORDER!

Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji has reiterated his stand in the war against graft.

Speaking during a meeting with 11 envoys on Tuesday in Nairobi, Haji said that his team is determined to ensure public resources are well utilised.

He also said that he intends to stop Kenyans linked to corruption from flying out of the country, adding that he has held a series of meetings with the envoys over the matter.

Haji also said that he will share the list of all persons associated with different minor and mega scandals with the ambassadors of respective countries.

“DPP to share a list of persons charged with corruption with a view to restricting them from travelling to those countries,” Haji said, as quoted by Standard.

Haji, DCI George Kinoti and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission CEO Twalib Mbarak addressed corruption at length when they held a meeting with Italian Ambassador to Kenya Alberto Pieria.

The officials said that they addressed the issue of creating cordial ties between the anti-graft bodies and the Italian government.

DCI and DPP have organised tours in different parts of the world including the UK and USA, where they have sought to know how to deal with corruption.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has assured them of his full support in ending the vice that has taken root in different government offices.