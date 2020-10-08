WHY DP Ruto’s rally in Kebirigo, Nyamira was disrupted by police

By Wahome Thuku via FB

I DONT think anyone is stopping Deputy President William Ruto from donating Mikokoteni and wheelbarrows. Such as claim and narrative is hogwash. Its just intended for hyping sympathy.

Actually, I would like him to give a wheelbarrow to every homestead in Munyange Village, Nyeri or Kibichoi in Githunguri, Kiambu and its very easy. Just have the families in a register then deliver the wheelbarrows to each home privately, without calling people into unnecessary campaign rallies.

What the government is stopping and will put a permanent stop to it is this:- You call for a rally tomorrow Friday in the name of supporting wheelbarrow movement. Between now and then, you organize “goons” to come and “disrupt” your own rally so that the other side is painted black and you win the mileage. No, you will be stopped on your tracks.

Ambrose Kimutai:The government seems to be at war with itself,how can a deputy president with all trappings of power dare go againsts collective responsibility of the government he is in and even dare National security advisory Commettee’s for a tango?Unprecedented in my opinion.

Dennis Itumbi: DP will be in Nyamira. Police cannot stop the People. We will not bow to the sculpture called Matiangi. We are #HustlerNation

Jack Alex Silali: He has defied the order and the niggah is proceeding to Nyamira now, he wants to provoke and annoy Uhuru until he acts!

Paul Kamande: Nani ameroga hii mtu? Amerushiwa roho chafu ya kumuangaisha kutangatanga kila mahali hatawahitulia. Ni nini alikula ya mtu ikamgeuka. Whoever did this youl never see heaven.



Councillor Njohi: Wakisii wamekataa hustler mentality. Wamesema hawawezi sukuma wheelbarrows kama watumwa ama kuvuta mkokoteni kama punda. Wanataka kuendeleza ukulima wa majani Chai, ndizi, kahawa na miwa

Jamin Mwendandu: I thought the police would come to the meeting to prevent anyone from disrupting. Maybe i don’t get the logic.. Every politician would be restricted then based on that logic