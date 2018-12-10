Why DP Ruto is suffering sleepless nights over Luyha votes

An early endorsement of Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid is dangerous for the Luhya, Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa and Bungoma governor Wycliffe Wangamati have said. They spoke on Sunday in Mbakalo Ward, Tongaren constituency. Wangamati said the community first needs to unite before declaring support for any hopeful. “If we want to be respected as the Mulembe community and make any impact in 2022, we must first come together before partnering with others, otherwise we will just end up being a laughingstock,” he said.

Wangamati said he has no problem supporting the DP but wants him to engage the community properly. “I met the Deputy President William Ruto and told him the only way to engage Western Kenya meaningfully is through a structured way,” he said. He said Wamalwa, Senator Moses Wetang’ula and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi must first unite and give the community direction.

Wangamati said the Luhya is one of the largest communities in Kenya, which deserves a prominent position in the next government. “We need to unite so that we get our deserved share in the next government. We must put up a united front,” he said. Eugene said it is too early for the community to declare support for any presidential hopeful, adding more consultations should be made.

“Like the Governor said, winning coalitions are crafted just months to the election. Let us focus on working for our people,” he said. Eugene said the community should speak in one voice so that it gets its rightful space in the national arena. “When the time for politics comes, I and my brothers Musalia and Wetang’ula will definitely give direction. For now, it is too early to endorse anyone,” he said.