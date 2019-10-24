Why DP Ruto and Co must be lynched

By Jerom Ogola via fb

When the Canadian madman with a patco on his head began rapping, like madman from Luanda, attacking Raila and then Uhuru, Tangatanga apologists caught orgasm

They praised Dr Miguna for his ‘words of wisdom’ the same they said were revolutionary. He was singled out for being truthful and bold

Little did they know, that at some point, he will knock at their deity’s door in Sugoi, as he has just done, claiming the DP is firing live bullets with wanton abandon and siring at the rate that rivals that of a queen termite

Says he, the DP, is a generous man, donating live ammunition as much as he is contributing sadaka in churches

He drops a figure, that the good DP, also a saved Christian, (whatever that is supposed to mean) has sired 27 children, in the last two years, woth different women, which is an average 1.3 children

When we said Miguna was mad, they told us he was very sane and now that they are saying he is mad, we have no option but to refute the claims and maintain that he is sane

When we said Uhuru was bad, they told us he was good, now that they’ve just discovered that he is bad, we are left with no option, but to proclaim,in the highest decibels possible, that Uhuru is the greatest thing to happen to this world, after the invention of sliced bread and discovery of mugombero

Miguna, the dog they’ve been cheering has just dug it’s teeth deep, tearing the flesh of their buttocks, and now they go gaga, screaming to the world that Miguna is wild and must be tamed

Though freedom of expression is an essential tenet for a free and democratic society, there should be limitations to this and it is time someone drags this man to court, to sue him for defamation, to contain him

There are many ways to tame a chronic diarrhoea and sewing the exhaust pipe could be one of them

Good morning my fellow hoof eaters!!