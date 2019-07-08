Why DCI ordered EACC to return old notes

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has asked it’s officers and the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) to disclose the amount of old currencies they are holding as exhibits, to enable the Central Bank of Kenya exchange them.

In a memo by the DCI boss George Kinoti, the two institutions have been asked to inform their office on the exact figure of exchange.

This is after it unfolded that they are holding the affected currency in large amounts of money at various stations and courts as exhibits, The Standard reported.

“They did not consider what we are holding. I know of one office that has Ksh 6.5 million in their stores as exhibits,”one of the officers noted.

This follows the announcement by the Central Bank of Kenya on June 1, 2019 where the government introduced the new currency, with the aim of retrieving the old notes by October 1, 2019.

On June 3, 2019, the CBK governor, Patrick Njoroge set out tough conditions for Kenyans holding large amounts of money.

He stated that Kenyans who wanted to exchange the old notes for a value of less than Ksh 1 million could do so at their bank branches.

Njoroge added that Kenyans without bank accounts could exchange the currencies at any branch of any bank, or even at the CBK. They would also need to have official identification.

Also, citizens who wanted to exchange amounts between Ksh 1 million and Ksh 5 million would need to go to their own banks.