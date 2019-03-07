Why CS Rotich might face prosecution on the Arror and Kimwarer dam scandal

BY Milton Were

8:50pm yesterday formed the wrap up of questioning of Treasury CS Henry Rotich by DCI investigators.

Rotich , was questioned for a second day in a row by police over the Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal.

A senior investigations officer in the questioning panel revealed on anonymity that they are now sure and convinced the treasury cs disobeyed the law and thereby will start prosecution against him for failing to safeguard public money.

Sources revealed that the investigators had put emphasis on the Sh21 billion that Treasury released for the construction of the two dams.

Yesterday, the CS was grilled on a wide range of issues including the possibility that the companies awarded the cash would collapse with public funds.

Rotich arrived at the DCI headquarters, Kiambu Road by 9am. His lawyer Katwa Kigen had arrived earlier.

Next week, DCI investigators plan to summon senior officials from the Ministry of Agriculture for questioning over the same matter.

The investigators further pressed the CS on issues relating to payments to companies involved in the construction and insurance of the two projects.

Sources said Rotich, owing to the executive nature of his position, was required to answer to all queries related to the financing of the project.

Treasury PS, Kamau Thugge, who is the accounting officer in the ministry, has also recorded statements with the police.

Rotich last week said advance payment made to the contractor of the two dams was done within the law.