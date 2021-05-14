Why BBI win is not for DP Ruto, will still rumble under Jubilee

By Abraham Mutai via FB

Everyone is claiming this is a people’s VICTORY! How is this people’s victory yet we don’t see anyone on the streets dancing mugithi?

Moses Kuria claims that this is a victory to the people of Central Kenya. But how is it a victory to the people of Central Kenya yet no one is even celebrating except for a few hoodlums on social media? Can you clearly quantify that central Kenya is happy that BBI has been stopped? No!

Can you clearly show that Most Kenyans are happy that BBI has been stopped? No.

Apart from gaslighting and whitewashing us to believe that all Kenyans are happy for the #BBIJudgement which other evidence do we have to show that it’s a ruling that all Kenyans want?

All am seeing is Tangatanga celebrating and shouting their lungs out. The whole night they have not slept. They have been on social media shouting how it is a win for Kenyans but they can’t tell you which Kenyans. It’s a win for Tangatanga. Most Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila supporters are disappointed. And we are waiting for the reggae to resume.

So don’t tell us this is a win for all Kenyans. This is a win for a small section of Kenyans who are Tangatanga. We must set the record STRAIGHT