Why Are You Only Targeting Us Yet Your Family Looted NYS- Hon Duale Asks Uhu

By Anwar Sadat

“If we have decided to clean Kenya, let us clean Kenya completely. Let us not clean Kenya partly in a way that suits you.”

Hon Duale in Parliament.

That Lifestyle audit thing is dead. From the list about NYS that Jicho Pevu released that implicates members of Uhuru’s family to the list of Companies that Duale mentioned in Parliament that we all know also link back to Members of Uhuru’s family, Uhuru Kenyatta has no other option but to shut up.

As I said 3 days ago, Ruto is way ahead of Uhuru Kenyatta. He has given Uhuru a technical knockout.

As Kipngetich puts it:

“Though Uhuru was brought in politics by Moi, it’s Ruto who made him President and Ruto can remove him from the Presidency anytime. Let nobody lie to you my friend, it’s Ruto running this Government and he shall continue to.”

Me, I put my eyes as Thief 1 and Thief 2 fight back and forth.