Why and how DP Ruto’s propagandist Dennis Itumbi was chased like a dog at Bomas, BBI launch

Dennis Itumbi on Wednesday suffered an embarrassing moment as he was kicked out of the main dais at the Bomas of Kenya during the launch of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) taskforce report.

Itumbi, in a video posted by the Daily Nation, is seen shaking hands with and speaking to another man out of the view of cameras behind the seats occupied by President Uhuru Kenyatta, DP William Ruto, Raila Odinga, BBI task force Chairman Yusuf Haji and Tanzania’s Foreign Affairs Minister Palamagamba Kabudi.

A security official in a grey suit then approaches Itumbi and attempts to evict him from the stage but the controversial blogger seemingly resists and walks away from view and the official follows him.

About 20 seconds later, the two again re-emerge, with the security official this time seen forcefully pushing Itumbi out of the main dias.

The two then retreat towards the opposite end of the podium where they are seen presumably engaging in a heated exchange of words as another party, a lady, looks on.

It later emerged that Itumbi was standing at a place was construed to be risky to the head of State and therefore he was pushed to go stand at the designated area of Statehouse aides. Top statehouse officials are said to be angry at Itumbi for causing unnecessary drama thus bringing shame to Statehouse. Heceforth he is said to have been banned from future presidential events.