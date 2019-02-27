Who will blink first? CS Matiangi’s last call for firearm holders to register

Illegal firearms holders are staring at interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i lethal wrath.

The moratorium for people with fake licences or in possession of firearms without licences ends on March 7. Matiang’i said “there shall be no extension even for an hour.”

Police will launch a crackdown on those with illegal firearms after the vetting ends.

More than 300 guns and 5,000 bullets have been confiscated from firearm holders with fake licences, the Firearms Licensing Board said yesterday.

He said some firearms have ended up in wrong hands “either because people came and compromised the system and got the firearms even before they were tested or even physically appeared before the board because of the way we have been doing things in the past.”

He said all people with firearms must appears before the board so that the agency knows who holds the licence.

Some of the firearms recovered are military grade weapons that should not be in the hands of civilians, the CS said.

Matiang’i said he was shocked a candidate appeared for vetting with five pistols and 14 assault rifles including four sophisticated weapons.

