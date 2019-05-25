“While praying and fasting in the wilderness for 40days, I saw SONKO seated on the throne” – Owuor

By Charles Kimani

The controversial mightiest prophet DAVID OWUOR is back surprises after going underground for some time.

This time round he says God revealed to him that the current Nairobi governor Mike Mbuvi Kioko famously known as SONKO will one day be the President of Kenya.

Although he did not make an official announcement for fear of sparking controvesy, the ‘prophet’ told his bishops from Africa that he was praying and fasting for Kenyan and African leadership for 40 days in Mt. Sinai when the lord gave him the prophetic revelation.

The mightiest prophet was talking in a pastors and bishops conference in Tel Aviv Israel when he broke the news.

According to Bishop Joseph Kinuthia a Kenyan representative from Nakuru, he said when he was praying for African leadership while on his knees, he asked God to reveal to him the fate of future leadership of Kenya.

He said that God brought him a vision where he saw the flamboyant Nairobi governor sitting on the throne while dressed in white garment with the crown on his head. He was holding a golden staff as a symbol of power, giving directives.

“On the Seventh day when I was on intercession in the wilderness, I asked God to reveal to me his annointed future leaders of our country and he gave me a revelation. I saw Sonko sitting on the throne. He was wearing white shining robes/garments and holding a golden stick on his right hand” said Owuor.

The “mighty prophet said he will reveal more to Kenyans in his upcoming mega rally at Uhuru Park later this year.