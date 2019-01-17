19 People still missing following Nairobi terror attack – Kenya Red Cross says

Kenya Red Cross has said that 19 people remain unaccounted for two days after terrorists attacked the 14 Riverside hotel and business complex in Nairobi.

The revelation has now raised eyebrows of a considerably higher death toll than 21 as was reported by the inspector general of police Joseph Boinett.

16 Kenyans, an American survivor of the Sept. 11, 2001 al Qaeda attacks on the United States and a British development worker were among the dead in the 14 Riverside attack, Nairobi police chief Joseph Boinnet said.

In a two-page statement claiming responsibility for the attack, al Shabaab did not spell out why it had chosen to hit Kenya over Trump’s December 2017 decision on Jerusalem.

It said the attack was “a response to the witless remarks of U.S. president, Donald Trump, and his declaration”, and that it was targeting “Western and Zionist interests worldwide and in support of our Muslim families in Palestine”.

The Red Cross had on Wednesday afternoon put the number of those unaccounted for at 50.

In a statement some hours later, it said the number of people still unaccounted for had dropped to 19.