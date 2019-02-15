Kenya Today

When will SANNY descend on Weston , its looks choosy ,Kenyans rant online

Just minutes after Sany woke up to a sunny day and ‘cat-walked’ all the way to Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi’s car bazaar located opposite the Nyayo National Stadium Kenyans have ranted on social media with a hashtag #CorruptAndDangerous with many questioning why the bulldozer had not reached a public grabbed land where deputy president William Ruto’s Weston hotel sits on.
Deputy president on BBC last week admitted to having bought the hotel legally but later realized that the land was acquired illegally. Kenyans are now asking the county government of Nairobi to bring down Weston hotel.
