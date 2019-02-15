When will SANNY descend on Weston , its looks choosy ,Kenyans rant online

Just minutes after Sany woke up to a sunny day and ‘cat-walked’ all the way to Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi’s car bazaar located opposite the Nyayo National Stadium Kenyans have ranted on social media with a hashtag #CorruptAndDangerous with many questioning why the bulldozer had not reached a public grabbed land where deputy president William Ruto’s Weston hotel sits on.

Deputy president on BBC last week admitted to having bought the hotel legally but later realized that the land was acquired illegally. Kenyans are now asking the county government of Nairobi to bring down Weston hotel.

#WeWantWestonDown Prime Place Restaurant to be demolished having been built on Kenya Railways land, while Weston Hotel survives, this is impunity of the highest rank in our watch. Kweli mnyonge hana lake. #CorruptAndDangerous

#CorruptAndDangerous That what thieves did to us . They stole, we ran after them , they got the muscles to fight back , now they steal and we can do nothing .

Hii Nairobi ya @MikeSonko even garbage collectors have guns…… not shocking though, when the boss is a thug…?#CorruptAndDangerous

Gafana bought two prime properties in Nairobi CBD worth 1.8 billion. In another totally unrelated story, 2 billion bob is missing from Kiambu county treasury. NOTE the two stories are TOTALLY UNRELATED…….🤣#CorruptAndDangerous

Dear 36 bloggers, Stop hoodwinking us into thinking that your grandmaster is clean, highlight about the High Priest of Corruption on his recent confessions at the BBC on HardTalk.#CorruptAndDangerous

I have just seen demolition of Prime Place in Nyayo Stadium going down where will I take my breakfast now ?. Why are other building going down & others being spared ?Does it mean others are above the law #CorruptAndDangerous lets be treated equally

RT

SANY enjoying Valentine's breakfast at Wamatangi's car wash in Nyayo. It shall take lunch at Weston. So help me God 🙏#NyayoStadium#CorruptAndDangerous

DP Ruto is known to be #CorruptAndDangerous Recently, he accepted to have built Weston Hotel on illegaly acquired public land. When will SANY pay that Hotel a visit? That SANY visited Nyayo stadium area is theatrics….make the move to Weston Hotel first!

Finally the illegal structure at Nyayo Stadium have come down. @FredMatiangi @ODPP_KE @EACCKenya you need to prosecute the people who grab public spaces. @MikeSonko you need to fire the county officials who gave approvals for the structures to be built.

The hypocrisy in this country. The people who own those structures around Nyayo Stadium are children of a lesser god. We had the Singh himself admit that Weston Hotel land legally belongs to KCAA yet the hotel still stands. Some animals are more equal than others.

SANY is Always Quick to demolish structures of Middle & small Business owners but always lack Fuel when The Big fish structures are involved.

After they're through with Prime Place at Nyayo Stadium they shld head straight to Weston Hotel. Selective Justice shouldn't be the case!

Do you think it is right for SANY to demolish the buildings trespassing Kenya Railways land near Nyayo Stadium, while Weston Hotel, which sits on illegally acquired land, still stands?