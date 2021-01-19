When Raila warned DP Ruto against grabbing School children’s playground in Langata

STATEMENT REGARDING THE LANG’ATA PRIMARY SCHOOL LAND GRAB

January 19, 2015.

I have learnt with extreme shock and shame that pupils of Langa’ta Road Primary School have been injured after police threw tear gas canisters at them and other well-wishers who joined them to protest the grabbing of their school’s playground.

This is brutality beyond words and greed beyond description. It is difficult to believe that police can actually deploy against primary school children and lobby tear gas at them to defend a land grabber.

This image of a nation determined to steal forcefully from its own children cannot be what we aspire to. It cannot be the legacy we want to bequeath the children.

However greedy, acquisitive and heartless we may be, we surely can stand up for the children. After all, they are the people we are guarding the nation for.

I stand with the parents, pupils and teachers of this school over this land. At the very least, I am prepared to give them the benefit of doubt that they own the land. Somebody must be held accountable for this primitive and shameful action.

THE RT. HON. ON RAILA ODINGA, EGH.