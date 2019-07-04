What we can all learn from Bob Collymore boys club- to succeed you need real friends

Bob Collymore, 61, had a ‘Boys Club’ that dined two or more times a month.

Folks like Aly Khan Sachu (Financial Analyst), Patrick Quarcoo (Radio Africa), BT of Scanad group, Lamin- banker, Jeff Koinange (ex CNN journalist and now news anchor at Citizen TV), Nic Hailey (UK High Commissioner) and Joshua Oigara (KCB gROUP ceo) was the youngest in his 40s.



1. Who is in your ‘Boys Club’?

2. Where do you meet?

3. What do you talk about/do together?

4. Do you know each others houses and families, or your friends are the type your wife or parents don’t like?

Now Caroline K Gikunda had this to say:

All level headed fellas who watched JKL last night will never be the same again.

It was a life changing show, with the untold theme “Power of Association”.

Reminds me of a talk I watched sometime back.

The speaker said to succeed in life you need “SPONSORS”…

A Sponsor is a person way ahead of you, who can act in your favor or speak well of you in your absence.

You may all sit for an interview and you are all smart.

If only one position is needed, it will go to the person with a sponsor on the panel.

You need sponsor authority on top.

You need someone who can speak in your favour, when the Credit Manager won’t approve your application, because this person knows your potential and this person has authority.

You need people who can make phone calls and those phone calls can make things happen…

Everybody yearning for success needs sponsors…

Not sponsors who pay you for sleeping with them, sponsors who speak in your favour…and clears your paths In your absence.









