What this police officer did to a boda boda operator will move you to tears- pure humanity!

By Freddy Mswaki Diox

Many in Mombasa know this cop -Officer George Mugambi is his name.

He stopped William Mzungu, a Tuktuk operator for routine traffic check. He found that the Tuktuk and the owner had not complied to clear traffic rules and NTSA documentation and demanded to know why before taking any steps.

William Mzungu said he has three children and the wife is currently suffering from breasts cancer. The situation has not made it possible for him to look for documents but to just put food on the table for his kids.

Upon hearing this, Officer Mugambi burst into tears and he accompanied Mzungu to hospital. He discovered that what Mzungu had said was true and that the wife urgently needed 10 pints of blood. The people who had agreed to donate wanted a pay of Ksh 4,000 per pint. This kind of money was impossible for Mzungu.

Officer Mugambi, donated a pints of blood then went ahead and rallied fellow officers to donate.

He has always been a unique officer.

May God bless him and his family.

Next time you meet him, tell him you know the good he did and buy him cups of tea. He deserves. Mugambi is a true definition of a policeman serving his community with humility