Top lawyers explain Uhuru’s Executive Order touching on The Presidency

Donald B Kipkorir @DonaldBKipkorir:

In new Executive Order, President Uhuru Kenyatta changes his office from “Presidency” to “President” .. This innocent looking nomenclature change has huge legal implications … President denotes singularity of power in rem … Presidency is shared power … Offices of Deputy.

President, Head of Civil Service, Chief of Staff & NMS Director General are now like Departments under the President. This innocuous change ends all doubts about shared a Presidency. We now have a President.

Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC@ahmednasirlaw

“The PRESIDENCY” is an “ELEGANT LEGAL FICTION”…never existed… never will it exist..

The African Rover@AfricaIntuition

Replying to @DonaldBKipkorir

Kamwana is playing high level politics. He is killing 3 birds with one stone: Making sure Ruto doesn’t become president… securing himself a job after his term and creating an illusion of inclusion by expanding executive through BBI to accommodate tribal chiefs.



Dr. Miguna Miguna@MigunaMiguna:

False, @OleItumbi

. There is ONE PRESIDENCY. UNDER that office called The Presidency are 2 occupants – The President and The Deputy President. The Constitution of Kenya, 2010 created a COLLEGIAL OFFICE and COMMANDED the office holders to do so COLLECTIVELY. #uhurumustgo

KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H @kipmurkomen:

What exactly are people debating about the amendment to the EO No.1?The dictionary definition of Presidency(Popularly used in US) is the Office of President.Where did people get this other definition that says DP office should be automous?

Dennis Itumbi, HSC@OleItumbi:

I have seen a certain SlayQueen ‘Lawyer’ has told wakili @ahmednasirlaw

that Presidency had separate budgets. Well only one AIE holder, the comptroller has managed both offices. Only PSC hires staff in @StateHouseKenya

& ODP. Presidency, FYI, had EOP, ODP, Interior & Devolution.