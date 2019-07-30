What Raila and Isaac Ruto requested for after Laboso’s death

ODM leader Raila Odinga and Former Bomet Governor, Isaac Ruto, has made one request to the government following the death of the late Joyce Laboso.

Ruto and Raila stated that it was time the government and Kenyan citizens made a concerted effort towards fighting cancer.

“We must set up a well funded and equipped cancer center in Kenya, it is time. We are losing many lives to cancer. Millions may be silent victims and cannot get treatment.

As a country, we can make a concerted effort towards fighting cancer, yes we can,” Ruto noted.

Raila stated that the government needs to set up oncology centers to help curb the cancer menace.

The former governor also passed his condolences to Laboso’s family, noting that she was dedicated to serving Bomet residents.

The governor died at the age of 58 at the Nairobi Hospital, where she had been admitted in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit for two weeks.

She was the second governor of Bomet County after beating Ruto in the 2017 general election.

Her death comes two weeks after she silently jetted back to the country on July 14 after a medical trip to India and the United Kingdom.