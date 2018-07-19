Here is What President Uhuru’s Daughter Ngina Kenyatta and Obama Discussed

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s daughter, Ngina Kenyatta, is one of the few Kenyans who caught the ear of former US President Barack Obama during his much-publicized two-days visit.

Ngina, held talks with President Obama in her capacity as a director of the Kenyatta Trust – a charitable organization that focuses on providing education to poor children in Kenya.

She is reported to have briefed the former US President on the programmes she has been carrying out.

The meeting was held at State House Nairobi on Saturday and was also attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta who is the patron of the Kenyatta Trust, as well as other officials from the organization.

“The Kenyatta Trust team along with our Director, Ngina Kenyatta and our Patron H.E Hon. Uhuru Kenyatta had the pleasure of meeting and discussing our programs with former U.S President Barack Obama on his first day in Nairobi,” a statement from Kenyatta Trust said.