What killed Billionaire businessman Jeremiah Kiereini

Billionaire businessman Jeremiah Kiereini is dead.

Reports indicate that Kiereini died at the age of 90, at his home.

He once served as the head of Public Service and the chairperson of the East African Breweries Limited (EABL).

Kiereini, an alumni of Makerere University, also served as Indian High Commission in the 1950s.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is among leaders who have mourned the death of the billionaire.

In his condolence message, the president said that the death of the tycoon is big a blow to the nation.

He also said that the government will stand with the family during this moment of trial.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence and encouragement to the family, friends and relatives of former Head of Public Service and Secretary to the Cabinet Jeremiah Gitau Kiereini who died late last evening,” he said in his message.

“In his message, the President described the late Kiereini as a towering reform minded public servant and patriotic Kenyan who served his country with distinction.

“President Kenyatta said the late Kiereini remains an important part of Kenya’s public service history due to his many achievements key among them being the role he played in the modernization of the Kenyan military when he served as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Defence,” State House posted.